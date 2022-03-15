Who's doing what and when in our Tamworth community

community,

When: March 16 @10am Where: Club Premises..140 Marius street, Tamworth Are you interested in keeping your mind as active as your body, then our Club is the place for you. We are offering lessons in card playing; Solo, 500, Cribbage every Wednesday at 10am. Phone to book your place. Meet and make new friends. Contact Chris Wiseman on 0407895512. When: from April 20 Where: Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School Join ex-NRL player Alan Tongue and volunteers for three days of fun, age-appropriate activities and league games for boys in years 4 to 9. Skills and coaching for footy and life, including thinking through what Jesus has done for us. Great meals, dorm accommodation and new friends for life! Cost: $140 - discounts available for those in need. https://sunsw.org.au/events/rugby-league-camp/ Contact Janelle Tongue: 0428 421 206 The Club provides one-on-one computer training for Windows, Apple, and Android operating systems and applications. We also offer online training for seniors. All students must have had their Vaccinations. The Club has a COVID-19 plan in place. Term Fees apply. Enquiries from new or current students can be made to Trish on 0447 670 234, or to the Club rooms on 6762 4352. Monthly Meeting When: Thursday, March 17 @ 6pm Where: One of a Kind, 63 Denne Street, West Tamworth TRRRA's next Monthly Meeting will be on Thursday, March 17 commencing at 6pm. We encourage everyone to attend our meetings, to obtain information, raise concerns and join in discussion about local government issues relating to the TRC regional area. Zoom is now available for people from outside of Tamworth. Free http://trrra.org.au/contact/ March Monthly Meeting When: March 19 @ 1.30pm Where: 62-64 North Street, Tamworth, NSW. All interested people are invited to research their family history. Please note our rooms and extensive. Collection of Genealogical Resources will be available for public use from 10am to 1pm. Experienced members are available to give assistance and advice. Members please note the March Monthly Meeting will commence at 1.30pm. Cost: Members $2, Non members $5. For further enquiries, email webmaster@tamworthfamilyhistory.org When: March 20 @ 8am Our monthly Markets are on Sunday 20th March, stalls on display will include craft, leather goods, wooden products, jewellery, candles, honey, cakes, plants, dog treats, jams, knit wear, baby clothes and much much more. Enquiries call 0456537389 March Dinner Meeting Where: North Tamworth Bowling Club When: March 23 @ 6.30pm for 7pm Cost: $30 Our guest speaker for the evening is Cheryle Palmer who is a survivor of ovarian cancer and will share her story. New members most welcome. RSVP and Apologies to Judith, 0439 798 965, by Saturday 19th March 2022 People with Parkinson's, their carers and members of the public are invited to attend a Parkinson's Information Seminar to be held at West Tamworth League Club on Wednesday, 23 March 9.30am to 2.30pm. Speakers will include Dr Stephan Duma, a consultant Neurologist, Lia Mahony, a clinical pharmacist, Kiera Minney, an exercise physiologist, Jo Lavelle, a movement disorder nurse and Rebekah Lockart, a speech pathologist. This seminar will be particularly valuable for those recently diagnosed with Parkinson's. A $20 fee to cover lunch is necessary. Bookings by 18 March are essential and can be made by contacting Christine McGee from Parkinson's NSW on 0400 881 779. For further information contact Brian Sullivan from the Tamworth Parkinson's Support Group on 0417 828 229. Tamworth Cottage Gardeners will meet at West's Leagues Club, Phillip Street on 24th March. Club opens at 9.30am meeting starts at 10am. Photo of the month, Garden Visitors ( birds, bugs and animals ). Flower of the month, Autumn flowering Bulb. Our Trading table will be stocked with locally grown plants at very reasonable prices. Annual Subs are due. We welcome New members and visitors, come along and enjoy friendship through gardening and learn what grows in Tamworth and surrounds. We have a guest speaker each month. See you there Where: Fitzroy Plaza When: Friday March 25 and Saturday March 26 Friends of Tamworth Library will be holding a sale of withdrawn library books on Friday 25th March and Saturday 26th March from 10.00am to 2.00pm. Items will be priced at $1.00 or fill a bag for $10.00. Proceeds will go towards the purchase of resources for the library. Eftpos available. When: Saturday, March 26 @8am Where: Calala Inn Car Park A varied display of items including books, plants, honey, clothes, brick a brack, jewellery, craft and much much more. Enquiries 0456537389 Rotary Club of Tamworth First Light are proud to present an evening with empowering guest speakers Jo Taranto (Good For The Hood) and Professor Veena Sahajwalla (UNSW SM@RT Centre). With a community and sustainability focus, it will prove to be an enjoyable and inspiring event held on Friday 25 March 2022 in Tamworth. A custom three course meal made from fresh local produce will be served to attendees at West Tamworth League Club. Entertainment during the evening will be provided by the captivating Loren Ryan Music, a country music star and Gamilaraay woman. Loren is also a Toyota Star Maker Grand Finalist who is renowned for combining her love of music and language, and for writing original songs. The event will commence at 6pm at West Tamworth League Club in the Blazes Showroom. Tickets $60 per person available at eventbrite.com/e/273989689537 Monthly Meeting When: Monday April 4 @2pm Where: Oak Tree Village, Warwick Rd, South Tamworth The Tamworth Hospital Auxiliary of NSW are pleased to advise they will be holding their monthly meeting at 2pm on Monday the 4th of April at Oak Tree Village. Members and interested persons are most welcome to attend. Enquiries Phone Sally on 0410609583 or Carol 0427456328 When: April 29 @6.30pm Where: Carinya Christian School Performing Arts Centre, 25 Boronia Drive, Calala, Tamworth The Cantorions are a male voice choir in the Welsh tradition and features an exciting guest soprano in Tessa Hayward. The concert programme will include many well-known Welsh and Irish as well as international songs that will have you tapping your feet and singing along with the choir. Cost and public contact details$20 https://www.stickytickets.com.au/D2RHU Are You Looking To Do A Little Volunteer Work This Year? Recently Retired And Looking For A New Opportunity? Or New To Town And Want To Meet Some Locals and Make New Friends? Tamworth Can Assist raises money to assist cancer patients in Tamworth and District with the additional costs involved with their cancer treatment. All money raised here stays here. Members do a variety of roles including selling raffle tickets, planning events, baking, morning and afternoon teas, meeting and greeting people at fundraising events, social media work and much more. If you see something you would like to help out with, just let us know. No pressure! You can do as little or as much as you like. If you have any questions at all, please give our wonderful contact person Robyn Fitzgerald a call on 0409 384 997. Tamworth Can Assist has no affiliation with the Cancer Council. John Oxley Probus Club Monthly Meeting second Tuesday of the month. Commencing 10 am at Tamworth Community Centre, cnr Darling and Peel streets. New Members welcome. 