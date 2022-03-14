news, latest-news,

COMMITTED and dedicated are the words used to describe Patrick Hickley after his HSC project was put on display in an exclusive exhibition. Out of 10,000 technology students, the Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School graduate's automated clay target thrower was selected for the SHAPE 2021 exhibition held at the Powerhouse Museum in Sydney, which celebrates excellence in design and engineering. Mr Hickley said to be one of 33 students selected for the exhibition was a both humbling and rewarding. "It gave me a bit more self appreciation for what I've done," he said. READ ALSO: "I've never really given myself full credit." With target shooting a hobby of his, the thrower was his major project for his HSC Industrial Technology class and took him nine months to complete. Mr Hickley said being away from the classroom due to COVID-19, lockdowns and repetitive testing of the thrower were the biggest obstacles. "I was trying to build a mechanism I had no idea about because it was my original design," he said. Farrer head teacher in Technology Eric Reading, said Patrick's achievement was a testament to his outstanding work ethic. "It's a real testament to his commitment and determination," Mr Reading said. "It's a fairly ambitious undertaking for a young fellow to replicate a product that is basically a feat of engineering ingenuity." While he's currently on a gap year, Mr Hickley said the project had made him realise he's "pretty handy" at engineering and was considering it as a career path. The SHAPE exhibition is on until Sunday, August 14.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/5c92c9cd-7c94-4a67-9353-604864faf2d5.jpg/r0_11_400_237_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg