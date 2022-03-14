news, latest-news,

THE DRINKS were flowing and so was the inspiration as Liverpool Plains ladies gathered for a night of cocktails and motivation. As part of International Women's Week the Liverpool Plains Business Chamber teamed up with the Liverpool Plains Shire Council to host a cocktail party and hear from inspiring local women. Business Chamber President Sally Alden said the night was all about helping to break the bias. "Knowing that bias exists isn't enough," she said. "Action is needed to level the playing field." READ ALSO: The night featured talks from seven inspirational guest women, with the founder of 'Where there's a Will' Pauline Carrigan. Ms Carrigan established the organisation following the suicide of her son Will in 2015, which opened her eyes to the prevalence of mental ill health in rural Australia. Attendees also heard about culture and art from Wiradijuri, Gomeroi and Maori woman Virginia Wood, who was followed by local historian Kay Pittman, who offered an insight into the lives of past Liverpool Plains women. Business owner Elizabeth Morris gave an insight into owning her own real estate agency, and Kamilaraay woman and childcare worker Renee Stanford, who was awarded on Australia Day for her services to the community, also shared her story. The night wrapped up with talks from registered nurse and small business owner Brittany Abraham, and freelance journalist and photographer Lexie Bernard spoke of her challenges and triumphs. Ms Alden said she hoped the event helped shine a light on issues at a local level. "Talking to people and sharing stories breaks down the bias," she said. "Events like tonight help break the bias."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/8ce2a405-59a2-44f4-8d2e-9815e9a95264.JPG/r8_160_2985_1842_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg