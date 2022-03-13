news, latest-news,

Oxley Vale Attunga have advanced to the next stage of the Australia Cup after a 7-0 thumping of the Boambee Bombers at Coffs Harbour. The win on Saturday was followed by Moore Creek's 1-0 loss to Port Saints at Cross Park at Tamworth on Sunday afternoon. OVA is one of two Northern Conference teams to qualify for round round of the Australia Cup, with those matches to be staged on June 11. Read also: Mushies led 5-0 at half-time against Boambee after doubles by Lachie Browne and Aden Hall and a goal by Mitchell O'Keefe. In a Facebook post, Mushies coach Tim Coates described his charges first-half effort as "solid". The Bombers "recalibrated" after the break, Coates said, "and it was a solid affair". "Mushies used some subs and Felix Bruno came on picking up [goal] number 6. A Lachie Browne flick made it 7-0," he said. "Now to wait and see who we get next - huge effort by 13 on the road with some long miles to get here." Moore Creek coach Dean Hoy said the better team won in the Mountain Goats' clash against Port Saints. He said Port "probably had the majority of the ball" and had "a few more chances" than Moore Creek. "They looked pretty solid all over the park," he said. "They were a good team." The Goats' hard work throughout the game delighted Hoy. It was 1-0 at half-time.

