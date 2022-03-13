sport, local-racing,

The Broken Hill Bandit has struck again! After a successful appearance at last year's Carnival of Cups at Broken Hill, Moonbi trainer and reinsman Dean Chapple has made another successful raid on the mining town - winning two races. "I fell in love with Broken Hill last year and they didn't disappoint me this year," said Chapple, who made the 1,000km, 11-hour road trip to contest the seven-race feature meeting on Friday night. "The crowd really gets into the racing and that sort of thing doesn't happen much these days - it was like the good old days of racing." Read also: At last year's carnival, Chapple won three races including the feature race, the Rocky Baker Memorial Pacing Cup, with Right On Withit. This year he returned to Broken Hill with six horses. "The whole family made the trip, as well as owners," Chapple said. "I think we had about 10 people all up." On the small 602m track with an 84m home straight, Chapple picked up his wins with Shannon's Shadow and Blissful Donna. "Things didn't go our way at the start of the meeting but we came home good," Chapple said. "The ones that got beat just couldn't get into the race but not one of my horses disappointed me at all." The Chapple-trained Asterism finished third in the feature.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KUhQizDbwW8WqAyPP4x5yp/0e30d465-8924-4e77-b0c8-3e67ed97b21c.jpg/r0_0_1045_590_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg