news, latest-news,

A 56 year old woman has suffered serious injuries in a head on collision on Saturday. Just after 2pm the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called by New South Wales Ambulance to Hillgrove, just under 35 kilometres east of Armidale, to reports of a serious two vehicle accident. It was reported that the two vehicles had collided at high speed, with a 56 year old female sustaining serious injuries. Local Ambulance Paramedics and Emergency Services attended the location and commenced treatment of the woman. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Critical Care Medical Team arrived shortly after and assisted in treatment of the female that was suffering from serious spinal injuries. The woman was stabilised by the Critical Care Medical Team before being flown direct to the Royal North Shore Hospital, where she remains in a serious but stable condition. Investigations are continuing into the cause of the crash, and anyone who may have information should contact police. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36FM9qHpEAtS8daVXYFgHBA/bb0544d2-6431-43aa-805e-6f4b1b9944bf.jpg/r0_82_1280_805_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg