news, latest-news,

CULTURAL and arts shows are now on the cards for the Red Chief Local Aboriginal Lands Council, with its main hall set to undergo a big renovation. The facility has been awarded $95,591 in funding from the NSW Government's Creative Capital Minor Works Program to spruce up the place. New furniture, new carpet and proper audio-visual equipment will be included in the upgrade of the facility, which is used by the land council's more than 300 members. Red Chief Local Aboriginal Land Council chair Mitchum Neave said the hall is the main meeting place for members. "We hold all our meetings and functions here, and we also hold Elders bingo here every fortnight," he said. "I've been here 14 years and that's how old the carpet is. The funding will mean we can spruce up the place." Bringing the hall up to scratch will also make it more suitable for community events, and to host students from local schools. READ ALSO: Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said the funding will completely transform the facilities and provide them with an opportunity to stage art and cultural exhibitions in modern, more appealing environment. "It is vital that the strong and unique Indigenous history of Gunnedah is highlighted," he said. "Thank you to the Red Chief Local Aboriginal Lands Council for their great work in supporting the local Indigenous community." The hall is directly attached to the council's Keeping Place where they store and preserve items of cultural significance. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caitlin.reid%40fairfaxmedia.com./756cfe2d-99e3-43e8-ab20-bf3d2187eb6a.jpg/r0_292_4351_2750_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg