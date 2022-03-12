community,

Only a handful of children will be able to march in this year's Anzac Day service, with numbers limited as a result of safety concerns. The historic 50th Tamworth Country Music Festival - the first ever held outside January - will end just hours before the dawn service on April 25. But President Jayne McCarthy said the sub-branch wasn't anticipating any issues as a result of the country music festival. "I think it will be good to have the opportunity to have visitors to town to participate in our commemorations," she said. READ MORE: Organisers at the RSL sub-branch have decided to restrict eligibility for the traditional march, to limit the usual horde of school children to just school captains of each of Tamworth's schools. Ms McCarthy said that the route would also change, starting at Kable Avenue near Fitzroy Plaza and continuing to Hill Street, then Peel Street before finishing at the Town Hall. "It will be really good to be back up at the gates without the threat of COVID-19 hanging over our head," she said. "Because it is extra-special up there at the crack of dawn." The march will take place as one mass, rather than in unit sub-groups. On the other hand, the era of limited numbers and COVID check-ins at the dawn service is at an end. People will be asked to social distance at Anzac events during the day. The RSL sub-branch developed the plan for the 2022 Anzac Day in consultation with Tamworth Regional Council to ensure the event would be safe from a health perspective. Anzac Day was cancelled in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was held in 2021. The 2022 Tamworth Country Music Festival will run from April 18 until April 24.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.messenger/dec65cc8-039e-4bc1-96ed-d71e0efc0695.jpg/r1_33_2139_1241_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg