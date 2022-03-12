news, latest-news,

TALKS are on the table for four co-accused after police allegedly uncovered an ice and cash stash inside a people-mover parked on a Tamworth street nearly a year ago. Trica Tresa Fletcher, Abdul Wasim Kherhhah, Ali Goulzari Anvar and Daniel Lee Connors had their cases delayed in Tamworth Local Court last week. The court heard a short adjournment was needed as negotiations between prosecutors and defence continue. Legal Aid defence solicitor Wendy McAuliffe told the court Fletcher had not had time to consider what she wanted to do after the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, responded to an offer just days earlier. The four co-accused had their matters adjourned to mid-March for a further mention. "I'll note ongoing negotiations," magistrate Julie Soars said when Anvar's case was called. Fletcher, Kherhhah and Anvar all had their bail conditions continue. READ ALSO: Court documents show Connors made no application for release during his court date last week. The four were arrested after Oxley police spotted a Toyota Tarago van parked on Aberdeen Street in West Tamworth while out patrolling for break-ins late at night on March 22 last year. Officers claim they stopped to speak with the passengers - Anvar, Connors and Kherhhah - after they noticed the motor was running and no one sitting in the driver's seat. A search of the Toyota Tarago at the time allegedly uncovered a $71,000 cash stash and supplies of the drug ice. The police case is that Fletcher was the driver of the van. She is facing one charge of dealing with the proceeds of crime. Kherhhah, Anvar and Connors each face charges of dealing with the proceeds of crime, taking part in the supply of drugs, participating in a criminal group, and possessing prohibited drugs. The co-accused have not yet entered any pleas to the allegations. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

