THE NSW-ACT AgriFutures Rural Women's Award nominees have been announced, and there's a raft of inspirational women up for the prize from the Hunter, New England and Northern Tablelands. Anna Barwick, who on Tuesday was named the Premier's NSW Woman of the Year, has continued her hot streak with a nomination, but faces stiff competition. Josie Clarke from Bellimbopinni, Rechelle Leahy from Armidale, Erin Williams from Aberdeen and Mea Campbell from Dubbo, are all in the running after showing exceptional innovation and leadership over the past year. Ms Leahy founded iDecide, which encourages rural women to have open conversations about death and to store all their important documents so affairs are in order in case of a sudden crisis. Her decision to do this was born out of resilience and personal experience, with Ms Leahy losing her mother, grandmother and young husband to cancer in the space of 10 years. "For me it's about ensuring women have a place to store their important information and to be able to access that," she said. "So that it's there if they need assistance from government departments, or if they're moving away from a domestic violence relationship. "It's really important to have access to those documents and sometimes they're not available to you, depending on what's happening in your life." Ms Leahy said it was excellent to see so many other strong rural women from around the region up for the award. She said her and Ms Barwick are already friends, and it makes her proud to see so much leadership being shown by local women. "We're obviously doing really well in our region, and the fact Anna Barwick and I have both been made finalists is fantastic," she said. "Anna and I have known each other for a long time, so it's really lovely to see her succeeding as well, it sort of already feels like we're in an alumni group. "And the other women have some really amazing projects as well." The winner will be announced in April and will receive a $15,000 Westpac bursary to enhance their projects.

