FEMALE public school students across the state will soon have access to free menstrual hygiene products in a bid to break down barriers. The roll out will provide schools with dispensers, tampons and pads to promote women's health and keep young girls in the classroom. Parry School principal Tina White said she was thrilled to hear about the free products, which previously schools would have to purchase out of their own budget. "Instead of that finance going into toiletry products, we'll be able to put that finance into learning materials," Ms White said. READ ALSO: "Now that it's free, it's a financial barrier that schools don't have to be purchasing these products." With talks about menstrual health and periods often topics of taboo for young people, Ms White said the roll out was a step in the right direction towards normalising these conversations. "It spreads a message that it's ensuring young women have the support that they need," Ms White said. "I think it's going to lead to easier conversations for young people in schools to be able to get the toiletry requirements they need." The announcement of the free menstrual products came as International Women's Day (IWD) was celebrated around the world. Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said the program was an important milestone for female students, and would allow them to participate in all aspects of school life. "Getting your period should not be a barrier to education," Ms Mitchell said. "I want our young women to feel comfortable knowing they have access to free sanitary products when they need." With the theme for IWD in 2022 being 'Break the Bias' it is hoped the free products will help young women overcome what can often be a barrier to education. The $30 million program was tried and tested in 31 public schools in South Western Sydney and the Dubbo region. "We have seen through the pilot program that providing sanitary items has a positive impact on educations engagement and attainment," Ms Mitchell said. The free menstrual hygiene products are expected to be in every public school across NSW by June.

