A NINE year, $237 million program has finally been completed by the state government, with all school buses in rural and regional NSW now fully fitted with seatbelts. The project has been completed more than a year ahead of schedule, with roughly 900 older models of the close to 2600 strong fleet having been retrofitted. Minister for Regional Transport Sam Farraway was joined by Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson at Tamworth Public School on Thursday to make the announcement. "In a community like Tamworth, kids come in from 50 or 60 kilometres out of town into Tamworth for school, and a lot of them could be on unsealed roads," Mr Farraway said "And that's where the seatbelts in all regional and rural school buses will play a critical role moving forward." He acknowledged compliance with the seatbelt rule will be an issue that has to receive close attention, and said the responsibility is shared between many parties, including parents. Mr Farraway's next focus is on keeping kids safe in school zones. He said there are still far too many people flaunting the rules. READ ALSO: "We've got school zones now fully activated [following return to school], we've now got school buses and school routes back on track and we've got kids coming back full time into the learning setting," he said. "The next step is the awareness that we slow down in a school zone and when the lights flash on a school bus - when those doors are opening, and stopping and starting and dropping and picking kids up - that people observe the 40kmp/h. "Because the statistics are in and at 40kmp/h in the event of an incident, there's a much greater element of being able to preserve life and have a less serious incident." Mr Anderson said he hoped the addition of seatbelts would give parents extra peace of mind. As a father, he said he understands how it feels to worry about children's safety on the roads. "It's great to clearly highlight that our most precious loved ones, our kids, are being looked after," he said. "This is a project that we've been working on for quite some time, and when you think about when we're driving those long distances, or at 100kmp/h, and sometimes on dirt roads as well, we need to make sure our kids are safe." While seatbelts will have to be worn by all kids who are seated, children will still be able to stand, but only in urban settings when the bus is not travelling at high speeds and only if no seats are available. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

