news, latest-news,

A man is set to face Armidale Local Court accused of stabbing another man in the leg with a knife. The charge of reckless wounding was laid after police investigations lead to the arrest of the man on Haga Place. At about 9pm on February 27, a 40-year-old man was taken to Armidale Hospital with a stab wound after he was found bleeding at a house on Brown Street. Read also: Police were notified of the incident, and commenced investigations. At about 2pm the next day, police arrested the man and charged him back at the Armidale Police Station. He was refused bail, and is set to appear before Armidale Local Court on March 23. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BJtY4CMXGJ9APPdVzGZtxU/1a96534b-ba0e-4913-bc4d-e9118bc9f87e.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg