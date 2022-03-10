news, latest-news,

In the end, Sydney life was not for Jack Cameron. The Loomberah farmer's son is back at the Knights still desirous of an NRL career but intent on achieving the goal by relieving himself of the intense pressure that often comes with such a lofty pursuit. Cameron, 23, said he "hated Sydney life". "I got over living there; got sick of it," he added. "So I just come back here [Newcastle] and decided to enjoy myself a little bit." Read more: Cameron left South Sydney, where he was playing NSW Cup, mid last season in order to resign with the Knights. It was his first season at the Rabbitohs. The subsequent cancellation of the NSW Cup season due to Covid meant he didn't play a reserve-grade match for the Knights last year. The side begin their 2022 campaign against North Sydney at Cessnock on Sunday. Cameron has not been named in the side, but indicated he might get a run. "Wait and see what happens," said the North Tamworth premiership winner. "There's a few injury clouds and stuff with the boys." The Farrer alumnus said he was late to start preseason training at the Knights, where he played Jersey Flegg and NSW Cup, because he was "a bit undecided what to do" in terms of his footy career. "I was working back home for about three months, helping Mum and Dad out on the farm up until Christmas," he said. "And then after Christmas I come back down [to Newcastle] and finished the preseason. I only got half the preseason in." Cameron feels much more comfortable in Newcastle, where he was joined by his longtime partner, classically trained dancer Georgia Atherton - a Novocastrian. "I'm a lot more happier here than I was in Sydney," he said. "I've got all my mates here, which makes it a lot easier." Cameron said "there's still hope" of him forging an NRL career. He is yet to play an NRL game. "I'm still taking it [footy] serious but just trying to enjoy myself a bit more, instead of putting so much pressure on myself, I guess."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KUhQizDbwW8WqAyPP4x5yp/b906793c-d813-4a10-bbb1-fc1a44424eee.jpg/r0_10_2048_1167_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg