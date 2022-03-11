community,

Who didn't love the movie about the six out of work steelworkers with nothing to lose that took the world by storm? After the steel mill they worked at shuts down, a group of unemployed men decide to get involved in the stripping business to earn a living. Now they're back, live on stage and for them it really has to be The Full Monty. Simon Beaufoy, the Oscar-winning writer of the film, has now gone back to where it all started, to rediscover the men, the women, the heartache, and the hilarity of the story. Produced by Tamworth Dramatic Society's Daniel Gillet and featuring some of Tamworth's hottest talent, including Ben Sutton, Stuart Rowe, Halen Godley, Tim Webster, Jack Howard, Stephen Carter, Ethan Faulks, Annabelle Stier, Katt Cutmore, Kitty Humble, Jenny Sullivan and a fabulous ensemble cast The Full Monty is sure to charm audiences. With eight shows in the season, appearing at the Capitol Theatre between 18 - 26 March this uplifting show will make for a great night out! Warning: Contains nudity, coarse language and adult content. Suitable for ages 15yrs+ Join us along with the Tamworth Regional Conservatorium of Music on Saturday 2 April at 7.30pm in the Capitol Theatre for a night of fine entertainment. The talented staff and their friends will provide the entertainment with many of the performers having achieved national success in their chosen areas of performance. Showcasing a wide variety of talent, the concert will feature a Staff & Friends Orchestra, a Stage Band as well as solo acts, duets and other ensembles. The Tamworth City Dance Academy will also join the stage with their friends for a special one night only show. For tickets book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au in the ticket box at the Capitol Theatre, or over the phone 67675200. Country Music Festival in APRIL 2022 tickets are on sale now. Check out the fabulous line up of shows at the Capitol Theatre, Tamworth Town Hall and TRECC. Don't forget to redeem your Discover voucher with us!

