UPDATED 6PM A man missing from the Tamworth area has been located safe and well. The 65-year-old was last heard from by family about 8am Saturday, March 5, after he called stating he was returning home to Tamworth from a trip to Mudgee. He was reported missing to officers from Oxley Police District when he did not return home as expected. Following inquiries, the man was located safe and well on Wednesday afternoon, March 9. Police would like to thank the media, public, NSW SES and VRA for their assistance. EARLIER A TAMWORTH man has been reported missing after failing to return home on the weekend from a trip to Mudgee. Police are appealing for the public's help as they search for Lester Rose, aged 65. Family last heard from Mr Roser about 8am on Saturday after he called to let them know he was returning home to Tamworth after a trip to Mudgee. He did not return as expected and he was reported missing to Oxley officers. Police and Mr Roser's family are concerned for his welfare. READ ALSO: Mr Roser is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 183cm tall, of medium build and with grey hair. He drives a white Toyota Hilux ute with a NSW number plate that says EDP 93J. Police believe Mr Roser may be in the Mudgee to Hill End area, following the Turon River to the Capertee National Park, before he returns to Tamworth. Anyone with information about Mr Roser's whereabouts is urged to contact Lithgow Police Station on 6352 5399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

