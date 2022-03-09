community,

RURAL and remote communities are at the centre of a police amnesty to take illegal firearms of the streets. Crime Stoppers NSW chief executive Peter Price picked the AgSmart Expo to get the message out to farmers, arguing the guns that end up in crime circles in the city are often stolen from people on properties. "We know there are around 260,000 unregistered illegal firearms in Australia and we really need to take them off our streets," he said. "We're asking people in communities right around Australia, particularly in regional and remote communities where there's a higher ownership of firearms. "We're asking them to make sure they are locked-up, safe and secure." Read also: The difference with this amnesty is that its permanent, in an aim to collect guns that may have been inherited from places like a deceased estate. Members of the community can call their local police station in advance if they wish to return a firearm. Anyone with information about illegal firearms is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAWJC77isbRCSsmqzS5A6F/fdf22c76-9a42-4b27-a23d-3048dbd6d1f6.jpg/r0_190_5500_3298_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg