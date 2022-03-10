community,

GENERAL manager Paul Bennett will fly across the globe to convince insurance heavyweights that covering 113 local councils in NSW is a gamble worth taking. Tamworth Regional Council is a member of Statewide Mutual, a group that formed almost three decades ago when insurance companies started to pull support for local councils - deeming them too high a risk to cover. At the end of April, Mr Bennett will fly to London to negotiate deals at the 'Wall Street' of insurance, that will cover councils for incidents like the disaster floods in Lismore, building losses, fires and contaminated land. "The purpose of the mutual is basically that it's a bulk purchasing group for insurance," Mr Bennett said. "By aggregating we get buying power, it shares the risk among those councils - so a council might have a good year and then a big year that would substantially change their premium." The insurance basically covers any risk to a council that doesn't involve employee workers' compensation. Mr Bennett only joined the board of Statewide Mutual two years ago, but has been selected to represent the member councils because of his strong background in finance. He'll be going with Statewide Mutual chair Rebecca Ryan and Griffith City Council general manager Brett Stonestreet - as well as experts in the field. Read also: "Back when the mutual was formed there was a hardening in the market, so insurance companies were shying away from what they considered risky underwriting," he said. "So, individual councils were heading off to London off their own back to negotiate their own insurance. "Doing it together means that our premiums stay stable, so there aren't big fluctuations from year to year, regardless of the claims history." Mr Bennett said he'll be worded up on previous negotiations and the current market before he leaves on April 23. "You have to take it seriously," he said. "We're going in with our eyes open to talk on behalf of the councils and the activities we are undertaking with cyber security and flood mitigation, to show we're proactive in managing our risk and get the insurers to offer a better price." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAWJC77isbRCSsmqzS5A6F/814ffb97-82bb-4378-a1cd-81c2129adb6e.jpg/r0_122_3561_2134_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg