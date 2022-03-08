news, latest-news,

3 bedrooms 1 bathroom 1 car parking space AGENCY: Purtle Plevey Agenices AGENT: Sally Purtle (0427 217 089) or Katie Agnew (0447 852 080) PRICE: By negotiation INSPECT: By appointment Whether you choose to keep this home for yourself or continue to use this home as an investment, this is an opportunity too good to miss. Currently there is a tenant in place on a non-fixed term agreement returning $250 per week. This single storey, light-filled home has everything you require, ensuring you can simply move in and relax. The property is compact in design and has easy care interiors. There are three generously sized bedrooms, with built-in wardrobes in the main bedroom. The three-way bathroom has a stand-alone shower and bath located near bedroom one and two. A separate meals area is just off the compact kitchen with laminate benches providing ample preparation space, there is also a freestanding Westinghouse electric oven and grill. Positioned in the centre of the home is the spacious, light and airy lounge complete with a built-in entertainment unit. Reverse cycle air conditioning in the master bedroom and ceiling fans throughout provides comfort for all seasons. Stepping outside there is a large yard divided into two, with garden shedding and single carport which is also ideal for an al fresco dining area. This home is situated on a 1012 square metres parcel of land, with established trees and gardens. The home is in a fabulous location within walking distance to schools, hospital and Main Street. In recent times we have become accustomed to working from home, why not do it in Manilla? A home among the gum trees and a tranquil, online working environment. The home is an absolute delight to inspect. Light and airy spaces will make you feel at home as soon as you put the key in the door. Manilla is a welcoming community located on Fossickers Way, 45 kilometres northwest of Tamworth. Strolling down the main street you will be impressed with the variety of cafes, giftware shops and the renowned Manilla Bakery. Manilla offers Catholic and government primary schools, a government secondary high school and is a short drive to the UNE Tamworth hub which offers support and online learning facilities for students. Manilla has all the essential services that you will require including daily bus services to and from Tamworth.

