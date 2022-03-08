The growing role of online security

recommended,

Modern Australian business owners have been getting to grips with rapid industrial digitalisation over the past few years in particular. The COVID-19 pandemic saw business owners across the country rapidly adopting digital channels as an alternative method to facilitating customer interactions. Before coronavirus made its way to Australia, however, business owners felt the need to build their digital presence and IT infrastructure. One vital element to entering the digital sphere is undoubtedly ensuring that your business is equipped with online security measures. The use of VPNs in Australia have been on the rise, as have the numbers of students enrolling in tertiary IT and cybersecurity courses. There has also been an expansive debate on the value of boosting digital literacy and knowledge of cybersecurity will hold for Australians from all walks of life, in and outside of professional and education settings. Knowing just how online security can benefit people and organisations in different contexts is arguably the best place to start. For this reason, we'll be looking at the role that online security can play with regards to supporting Australian eCommerce businesses as well as all the other organisations across the country who continue to adopt digital tools in their everyday organisational operations. The foremost priority for many modern business owners is to ensure that any organisational documentation and information is not only easily accessible but also highly secure when kept in electronic form, either in cloud storage or through in-office desktops and other IT equipment. Although some cloud services may offer end-to-end encryption (or E2EE) as a method of providing additional security, relying on E2EE to keep your sensitive information safe is not recommended by IT professionals. A multifaceted approach to your organisation's cybersecurity is always recommended, which is precisely why VPNs (or 'virtual private networks') are becoming increasingly utilised in many small to medium sized organisations alongside larger transnational corporations too. After all, a company can never be 'too small' not to think about their own cybersecurity needs. On a similar note, client or customer data can be just as valuable to organisations as their own staff and personnel records. Protecting your clients' personal information and other sensitive data is intrinsically a business responsibility, and an absolute necessity with regards to minimising your organisation's risks of facing legal action due to negligence in the face of security breaches. In this sense, an educated investment in online security measures may end up saving you hundreds of thousands of dollars and could potentially even ensure your organisation's longevity. As security measures continue to evolve, malware and the hackers behind malicious online presences do so. It's in your best interests to not only utilise a multifaceted approach to your organisation's cybersecurity, but also to revisit your cybersecurity strategies on a routine basis. IT specialists recommend utilising proactive cybersecurity measures instead of reactive measures. Whilst the former entails boosting your cybersecurity defences regularly to minimise risks of falling victim to developing malware or advanced phishing attacks, the latter takes a riskier 'what if?' approach that involves responding to attacks as they happen. As cybersecurity as a discipline and the many threats that it's concerned with, are both constantly evolving, there's no guarantee that a reactive approach to your organisation's cybersecurity will be enough to adequately resolve security breaches and keep your business protected in the long term. The eCommerce sector has been booming in Australia over the past few years, with its projected growth defying all market analysts' expectations in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdown saw Aussie consumers shopping online more than ever before, and with all of that extra web traffic, came an influx of fresh scammers. Whilst bolstering national digital literacy is one effective method for minimising cybercrime cases, businesses can do their part by ensuring that any payment features and personal data collection pages on their website are fully secured. In doing so, your customer base can shop with total peace of mind that the information they provide to your organisation will be handled responsibly. Having a well-presented website that provides site visitors with a secure shopping experience will naturally boost your business' reputability online, and ensure that your customer base will only continue to grow over the foreseeable future. Finally, it's well worth noting that the digitalisation of Australian industries is by no means complete. There will continue to be new technologies introduced into a variety of industries as well as across both the public and private sectors, including mobile payment and IoT payment methods, as well as data analytics and storage tools. By investing in and taking efforts to understand cybersecurity now, you'll be providing your business with a sturdy foundation upon which it can continue to develop a consistently strong online security strategy. Understanding all of the technologies and digital threats that exist online now will allow you to better contextualise cybersecurity news and stay in the loop with regards to Australia's most prominent threats online. Cybersecurity is an ever-evolving discipline that many computer specialists and security experts alike may find themselves studying consistently and over the course of their professional careers. It is a highly diverse area of study that requires unique skill sets, highly refined technological knowledge, and an attention to detail that's second to none. As a result, many business owners won't have the time nor the energy to dedicate to organising their company's own online security measures. You should feel encouraged to contact a dedicated digital security expert or agency to make absolutely certain that the measures your business takes to stay secure online are always current and reflective of the threats that can be found in and around the digital sphere.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gQFChmftLwURjFztaywNzt/cf934161-a097-4256-b943-d3bfe5805a89.jpg/r3_85_1334_837_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg