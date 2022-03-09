news, latest-news,

EARLY education centres across the region will be given a cultural focus, with tens of thousands in funding announced for initiatives involving the local Aboriginal community. State government grants of up to $10,000 have been awarded to ten preschools and childcare centres in Tamworth, Gunnedah, Barraba and Walcha to conduct Aboriginal art programs, cultural training and family outreach initiatives. At St Mary's Preschool in North Tamworth, the money will see students gain cultural knowledge first hand through a new bush tucker garden. Preschool manager Marilyn Sandell said the school already has a cultural focus, with a fire pit and totem poles installed on site. "The bush tucker garden would then give them the opportunity to learn about Aboriginal culture and use a variety of the plants in the cooking they do here at the preschool," she said. "We actively involve them in a veggie garden currently and they love producing their own food." She said the funding will go towards additional cultural training and resources for the children, and engaging an Aboriginal community member to work with the service. READ ALSO: Tamworth's Birrelee Multifunctional Aboriginal Children's Service has been awarded $10,000 to promote outreach to Aboriginal children, which director Rachael Phillips said would build on the work they're already doing in the community. "We're working as a community model, and a business model as well as a cultural model," she said. Other grant recipients include Calrossy, Walcha and Barraba preschools, Goodstart Early Learning Centres in Calala, Brisbane Street, Tamworth South and Gunnedah, and Gunnedah's Mary Ranken Childcare Centre. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caitlin.reid%40fairfaxmedia.com./cf6cdc29-8946-41cd-8d9d-1fb1f976631c.jpg/r0_170_5531_3295_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg