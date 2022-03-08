community,

The Uralla Men's Shed will be a much better place to tinker and create in the cooler months, thanks to a $48,070 state government grant to install a new roof and insulate the draughty building. Funding was provided through a $1.62 million State Government COVID-19 stimulus program, partnering with the Australian Men's Shed Association of Australia. Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said the modifications would transform the building into a space for all seasons. "To the Uralla Men's Shed's credit, it is putting every inch of space at its site on Uralla Street to work," Mr Marshall said. "The organisation uses the old packing shed, however none of the florescent lights work, and there is little climate control making it stifling in summer and freezing in winter. Read also: "This grant will be spent installing a new iron roof and insulation the ceiling and walls, in order to give members some reprieve from the elements. New energy efficient LED lighting will also be installed, which will allow the structure to be used in the evenings and provide members with the light they need to undertake the detailed work they love. "By doing these works now, Uralla Men's Shed enhances its space for the future," Mr marshall said. Uralla Men's Shed Secretary Bruce Stubberfield said the building, an old fruit packing shed, had a long history housing local community organisations. "This upgrade will be a significant improvement to an asset which is structurally sound and worthy of serving the community," Mr Stubberfield said. "The structure was brought to the present crown land site in the early 1980's and, along with surrounding buildings, became home to the Scouts and Guides in 1984. "Uralla Arts Council and Uralla Playgroup have also accessed the shed at times, and despite multiple uses it has remained largely unchanged since it arrived on site. "By undertaking these works we will improve comfort and safety for users and extend the possible hours of usage into evenings. "We hope to have the work completed by the end of June and will be engaging a local builder and electrician who have experience in the required work. "The Uralla Men's Shed is most appreciative of the State Government's funding, which has upgraded our facilities for community use now and for future generations." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36FM9qHpEAtS8daVXYFgHBA/8e7b44ee-3d5f-4892-87ad-ba40e4b3f22d.jpg/r2_307_2998_2000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg