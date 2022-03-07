community,

Three local organisations have been recognised at the Keep Australia Beautiful NSW Sustainable Communities Tidy Towns Awards. Tamworth Regional Landcare Association, Manilla Central School and the Macdonald River Restoration Group have all been recognised for the work they do to improve the region's natural beauty. "It's great that these fantastic groups in our region have been recognised with these awards," Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said. "I have had the pleasure of working with these groups on a number of projects and I am thrilled that they now have the recognition they deserve for their work. Read also: "Tamworth Regional Landcare Association recently kickstarted their 'Save our Species' campaign which works with landholders to restore 30 hectares of Koala habitat in Gunnedah and in the Liverpool Plains with $145,000 in financial support from the NSW Government. "Their work is absolutely critical in ensuring that koalas survive and thrive throughout our region well into the future. "I also know that the work done by Anne Doak and the Macdonald River Restoration Group is leading to the revival of that system by removing invasive species and restoring native habitat. "The Manilla Central School sustainable garden is a fantastic achievement for the school. The garden is drought resilient, water efficient and looks amazing. The school have created a blueprint for an amazing garden that will survive the drier times. "I congratulate all of these groups on their fantastic work and thank them for their commitment to improving our region's natural assets." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36FM9qHpEAtS8daVXYFgHBA/1e1c459c-f99d-4c40-9540-2936c25a79d0.jpg/r10_0_4022_2267_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg