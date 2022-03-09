community,

The word "missionary" might conjure up images of a white-suited bwana, trekking through the jungle in a pith helmet. But today's missionary is more likely to be a nurse, a teacher, a pastor or a social worker. What makes a person a missionary is that he or she is relocating to another country to share the love of Jesus. There are several hundred ex-missionaries in Tamworth. Some have given the bulk of their life to serving an unreached people group. Others have taken advantage of the modern phenomenon of short-term mission. It is now comparatively easy to join with a group of people on a missionary trip for anything from a few weeks to a year. During their visit, participants might teach in schools, lead a kids camp, help build a church or simply observe. Most find it a profoundly impacting experience as they see God at work through new eyes. Different missionary organisations may focus on different needs or locations. There are teaching missions, leprosy missions, hospital ships, Bible translators. Thousands of blind people have their sight restored through the ministry of Christian Blind Mission. Rejected children are given new hope through World Vision sponsorship and nurture. Prisoners are visited and learn that they are people of value because they are made by a God who adores them. Child slaves are rescued and rehabilitated. This is not an insidious infiltration. These are ordinary people with a heart to serve. Governments welcome them because they recognise the good they do. Last week Tamworth was host to Reach-Out North West, a multi-agency missions expo. Twenty different missionary organisations showcased what they are doing. It was a chance for local and overseas missionaries, old and new to share their story. Visiting speaker, Mike Raiter taught from the Bible how Jesus saw the crowds as harrassed and helpless and sent his disciples to heal and teach. People will always need both. One person who has fully taken this on board is Oxley High School student, Lauren Mole. Even in her school days there was an ache in her heart for people throughout the world who don't have access to Jesus. "We used to have visiting missionaries at church and youth group and in our home." she recalls. "Our family regularly prayed for missionaries, but I wanted to do more. Now married and in their 20s, Lauren and Phil Castalijn are getting ready to go as missionaries to Kenya. Phil is a qualified pilot and aircraft mechanic and will use his gifts to transport missionaries and others across Africa. Lauren is a trained physiotherapist and will work on the ground in healing and teaching. For Phil and Lauren this is a long-term commitment. They will spend years learning Swahili and adopting the local culture. They expect to come back to Australia every three or four years, but for the rest, they are there for the long haul, to live among the people and serve them. They step out for Jesus, knowing that they will be prayed for and financed by their friends back home. Lauren reports the weekend back in Tamworth was a big lift for them. "It was so good to be back and to be encouraged by the people who have walked the road before us."

