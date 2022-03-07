CLEANING experts Godfreys has been part of the Tamworth community for about six years. "We are extremely proud of the relationships we have developed with and the cleaning expertise we provide our local customers," Tamworth store manager Catherine Walkom says. "As part of creating an even better experience for our customers we refreshed the interior and exterior of the store last year." Godfreys has been Australia's leading vacuum and cleaning experts for more than 90 years. In 1931, founder Godfrey Cohen bought 30 vacuum cleaners from the newspaper auction columns for $50 (the equivalent of about $2300 today) and convinced his father to give him window space in the family's furniture shop. Ninety years later, that initial investment has transformed into more than 180 stores across Australia and New Zealand, making it the largest vacuum retailer in the world. Godfreys offers a variety of cleaning solutions including steam mops, robot vacuums, carpet shampooers and hard floor cleaners. "We take our job as cleaning experts seriously, providing our customers with great brands, innovative and market leading products, professional advice and extensive services in order to meet their unique cleaning needs," Catherine says. "From offering a diverse range of cleaning solutions to providing comprehensive after-purchase support, everything we do is aimed at making your life easier (and cleaner)." Catherine says the team at Godfreys Tamworth were proud to win the excellence in service retail award at this year's Tamworth Quality Business Awards. "We always strive to go above and beyond to ensure our local customers have a superior experience when they visit us," she said. "Winning the award is fantastic acknowledgment we are living up to and exceeding one of our key values -- customer. We would like to thank them for their continued support of Godfreys Tamworth. The team at Godfreys Tamworth consists of Catherine and one other colleague; Catherine's been the store manager for more than a year, "Every day is different and our primary focus is to listen to our customers and provide them with the best solution for their cleaning needs," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HqKfNWeMNcUiyNaZWaJHFZ/bfdaf25e-9c3f-4c57-99f0-47d39ffe0b8c.jpg/r1_38_399_263_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Tamworth Quality Business Awards acknowledges hard work of team at Godfreys, Tamworth

CLEAN SWEEP: The team at Godfreys Tamworth were proud to win the excellence in service retail award at this year's Tamworth Quality Business Awards. Godfreys is Australia's leading vacuum and cleaning experts. CLEANING experts Godfreys has been part of the Tamworth community for about six years.

"We are extremely proud of the relationships we have developed with and the cleaning expertise we provide our local customers," Tamworth store manager Catherine Walkom says.

"As part of creating an even better experience for our customers we refreshed the interior and exterior of the store last year." Godfreys has been Australia's leading vacuum and cleaning experts for more than 90 years. In 1931, founder Godfrey Cohen bought 30 vacuum cleaners from the newspaper auction columns for $50 (the equivalent of about $2300 today) and convinced his father to give him window space in the family's furniture shop. Ninety years later, that initial investment has transformed into more than 180 stores across Australia and New Zealand, making it the largest vacuum retailer in the world. Godfreys offers a variety of cleaning solutions including steam mops, robot vacuums, carpet shampooers and hard floor cleaners. "We take our job as cleaning experts seriously, providing our customers with great brands, innovative and market leading products, professional advice and extensive services in order to meet their unique cleaning needs," Catherine says.

"From offering a diverse range of cleaning solutions to providing comprehensive after-purchase support, everything we do is aimed at making your life easier (and cleaner)." Catherine says the team at Godfreys Tamworth were proud to win the excellence in service retail award at this year's Tamworth Quality Business Awards.

"We always strive to go above and beyond to ensure our local customers have a superior experience when they visit us," she said.

"Winning the award is fantastic acknowledgment we are living up to and exceeding one of our key values -- customer. We would like to thank them for their continued support of Godfreys Tamworth. The team at Godfreys Tamworth consists of Catherine and one other colleague; Catherine's been the store manager for more than a year,

"Every day is different and our primary focus is to listen to our customers and provide them with the best solution for their cleaning needs," she said.

Godfreys is like a family and we extend that sentiment to our customers Godfreys Tamworth store manager Catherine Walkom SHARE