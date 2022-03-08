sport, cricket,

In an unmarked grave at Narrabri lies Nick Hird's fairytale finish. For it was there that Quirindi were beaten mercilessly in the Connolly Cup final late last month, thereby ending the side's emotion-charged quest to win the competition for the first time in 41 years. Hird, a 38-year-old quick and Quirindi to the core, had toiled for a sizeable chunk of those years - including this season. "I've played for Quirindi since I was about 15-16," he said. Read also: "So to finally win the final would have been a good way to go out [of rep cricket]. But it wasn't to be, unfortunately." Such was Hird's disappointment, he has delayed his retirement from representative cricket for another season in order to pursue his childhood dream of winning the Connolly Cup. But before that happens, he will have the chance to achieve another of his long-held ambitions: winning a premiership with Bective East. After one fairytale finish loomed large before disappearing into the ether, another has materialised. On Saturday at No 1 Oval, Bective East will meet North Tamworth in the major semi-final. The Bulls secured the minor premiership after the final round on Saturday was abandoned due to wet weather. Hird, a Quirindi-based Essential Energy depot manager, is unsure of the exact number of seasons he has played for the Bulls, but settled on "about 14 on and off". He can't recall the side previously winning the minor premiership during is time at the club, whom he didn't play for last season after injuring his hamstring in the 2020-21 finals. "We're very keen to see how we go in the semis this week," he said. "And, hopefully, we're two wins away from winning it all." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

