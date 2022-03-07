'They're all right': Tamworth Blue upbeat despite grand final loss

sport, cricket,

After what seemed like a blessed start to the season, misfortune has struck at every turn for the Tamworth Blue Under 15s cricket team in recent weeks. Following the postponement of the Chris Kilborn Shield final, which was delayed from February 13 when several members of the team tested positive for COVID-19, the side finally took to the field today against Maitland Maroon. But, instead of playing at No. 1 Oval as scheduled, an overnight deluge meant the match was relocated to the synthetic wicket at Chauvel Park. Having won the toss and elected to bat first, things only got worse for the side. "It was wet early and the ball was skidding on, but our boys just didn't have the best day with the bat," coach Chris Paterson said. "They didn't ball well. We fought hard in the field but didn't have enough runs. "The pitch wasn't too bad, but the ball gets very wet and is hard to bowl with. The boys had their opportunities but didn't have a great day with the bat and should have scored more." Riley Gentle (19) and Jordan Lewington (11) were the only batters to crack double figures for Tamworth, as the side crumbled to 93 not out. Maitland's Will Parkinson was the chief destroyer in the first innings, with the superb figures of 4-6 from 10 overs. In reply, Maitland chased down the target with 22 overs and six wickets remaining. After going through the competition undefeated only to trip up in the final would devastate many sides, but Paterson said one of the traits he admired in his players was their positive attitude. "They're all right, it won't worry them too much," he said. "That's the good part about it, they enjoy their cricket, and they've always got next week. "As long as they're playing cricket and learning along the way, [they're happy]." Instances like today's, in which the players were hamstrung by their own poor batting, are not uncommon in the world of age-group cricket. More important than the result for Paterson was what the side took away from the season, and he is satisfied that they are all better cricketers for the experience. "It's been a good season, they've done well," Paterson said. "Some of those boys are now playing Second Grade in the men's comp, and they've come a long way and they'll go a long way next year. "They've progressed well and they're a good bunch of boys." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ijfQKXbsEKgSKGW5xB5NiF/e9e9a54d-c287-4c05-be08-989d3ab7a6bb.jpg/r0_74_2780_1645_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg