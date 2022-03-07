Strong times produced at Kootingal Moonbi swim meet
This season's final swim meet in the North West region was held yesterday at the Kootingal-Moonbi and District War Memorial Swimming Pool.
A small but enthusiastic group of roughly 50 swimmers turned out to the time trials to put forward their best performances and gain some short course qualifying times.
"The day went really well," New England North West development coordinator, Kristy Butler, said.
"It was only a small meet, but it ran really well and area's looking at hosting a couple more during the winter season."
One swimmer from Tamworth City earned a national time, while several others from across the region swam state and country times.
