Strong times produced at Kootingal Moonbi swim meet

This season's final swim meet in the North West region was held yesterday at the Kootingal-Moonbi and District War Memorial Swimming Pool. A small but enthusiastic group of roughly 50 swimmers turned out to the time trials to put forward their best performances and gain some short course qualifying times. Also read: "The day went really well," New England North West development coordinator, Kristy Butler, said. "It was only a small meet, but it ran really well and area's looking at hosting a couple more during the winter season." One swimmer from Tamworth City earned a national time, while several others from across the region swam state and country times.

