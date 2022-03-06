news, latest-news,

Sunday Mar 06, 2022 TAMWORTH FULL TAB MEETING SHOWCASE NEWHAVEN PARK ON H & NWRA COUNTRY C'SHIP QUALIFYING DAY Tamworth Jockey Club Britten Rd, Tamworth www.tamworthjockeyclub.com.au @_TJC PH: (02) 6765 9387 gm@tamworthjockeyclub.com.au 1st Race @ 12.55pm *Track likely Soft 6/7 & Rail True: *ALL races carry a BOBS Silver Bonus up to $9625.00, with Race 7 up to $38,5000.00 *RACE 1 @ 12.55pm VALE TERRY BURKE COUNTRY ONLY MAIDEN PLATE (1200m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim: Top Selection: 11. CONTINUUM (David Matts/Reece Jones a0kg; 57kg & barrier 11 - Expect: $12.00 - $14.00; My Early Rating: $6.85) Tough & underrated 4YO mare despite still trying to break through at her 31st attempt. Maps well enough here to finally go one better at big odds after beating all but the winner in her last three. Kept finding the line after a wide run at Grafton, and she's at peak fitness now, with a superior rider taking over DANGERS: 1. *All Too Holy; 5. **Nice Water; 6. *Simpkin; 9. **Hombre My BET PLAN: CONTINUUM Each Way & Trifecta: 5,9,11/1,5,6,9,11/1,5,6,9,11 *RACE 2 @ 1.35pm DUTTON ELECTRICAL - duttonelectrical.com.au PH: 0408 951 787 - MAIDEN HCP (1400m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim: Top Selection: 7. ROCKBARTON ROMAN (DAVID ATKINS/TBA 59.5kg & barrier 18 - Expect: $2.50 - $2.75; My Early Rating: $2.05 ) Very progressive Rubick 3YO who can break through here. Reloads second-up at only his fifth start and first go at the track after missing last week's washed out meeting at Port Macquarie. Has to overcome the extreme outside gate, but showed his wet track credentials hitting the line four weeks ago when backed from $3.90 into $3.10, and will relish the extra trip DANGERS: 1. *Tyrol; 5. *Willinga Tyson; 6. **Classic Deel; 13. *Lan Kwai Fong My BET PLAN: ROCKBARTON ROMAN to WIN & Quinella: 6 & 7 *RACE 3 @ 2.10pm THE COURTHOUSE HOTEL TAMWORTH - courthousetamworth.com.au 232 Peel St Tamworth; PH: (02) 6766 1517 - CLASS 1 & MAIDEN PLATE (1600m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim: Top Selection: 8. TING TONG (Kris Lees/Dylan Gibbons a0kg; 57.5kg & barrier 8 - Expect: $2.35 - $2.50; My Early Rating: $1.98) Lightly raced provincial 3YO who is bred to get through rain-affected ground. Drops back from much tougher metro BM 64 grade third-up, and is very well treated at the weights carrying 1kg less. Charged home to beat a handy provincial maiden field when fresh, and has the right race profile DANGERS: 2. *Cantrell; 4. *Haven; 6. *Thieve 10. *Sabie Park My BET PLAN: TING TONG to WIN *RACE 4 @ 2.45pm BARNSON - DESIGN, PLAN, MANAGE - barnson.com.au 8/11 White St Tamworth; PH: 1300 227 676 - BENCHMARK 66 HCP (1200m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim: Top Selection: 4. FRENCH MARINE (Kris Lees/Dylan Gibbons a0kg; 61kg & barrier 4 - Expect: $4.60 - $4.75; My Early Rating: $3.15) Got a good opinion of this Epaulette 4YO who can peak second-up over 200m further. Was flat to the line resuming at Taree when well in the market, but always improves significantly after one run back, having won both previous starts second-up. Draws to get the right trail for the leading provincial stable DANGERS: 5. *Lashoni; 6. ***Previso My BET PLAN: FRENCH MARINE to WIN & Quinella: 4 & 6 *RACE 5 @ 3.25pm SHAY BRENNAN CONSTRUCTIONS - shaybrennanconstructions.com.au 34 Denison St Taminda; PH: (02) 6765 3822 - COUNTRY ONLY CLASS 2 PLATE (1200m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim: Top Selection: 11. AARKUS (Craig Martin/Andrew Gibbons; 55.5kg & barrier 9 - Expect: $3.75 - $4.10; My Early Rating: $2.60) Promising & lightly raced 3YO trained on the track and headed for some much bigger targets. Can switch on immediately at just his third start behind an easy trial. Rushed home late on debut at Armidale in spring before being ridden closer and bolting in at his next run DANGERS: 8. *Humanitarian; 9. *Miss Magnum; 12. *She's Contrary My BET PLAN: AARKUS to WIN & Trifecta: 11/8,9,12/8,9,12 *RACE 6 @ 4.05pm WTC GROUP - wtcgroup.com.au 147 Yarrie Lake Rd Narrabri; PH: (02) 6792 5157 - BENCHMARK 58 HCP (1400m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim: Top Selection: 9. CROSS STEP (Paul Messara/Mitchell Bell 59.5kg & barrier 18 - Expect: $6.50 - $7.50; My Early Rating: $4.10) Progressive and sparingly raced 4YO mare who is set to peak fifth-up deep into her first real extended prep. Can be ridden nice and quiet from the outside barrier back in the field, and pounce late, with enough speed on up front. Boasts a superior final 400m sprint, and has won both previous starts at this track. DANGERS: 1. **Surf Sonic; 2. *Sagrado; 3. *Danza In The Dark; 4. **Pee Dee; 6. *Zoffany's Gaze MY BET PLAN: CROSS STEP Each Way & Trifecta: 1,4,9/1,3,4,6,9/1,3,4,6,9 *RACE 7 @ 4.45pm NEWHAVEN PARK - newhavenpark.com.au Newhaven Park Boorowa NSW; PH: (02) 6385 8335 - H & NWRA COUNTRY C'SHIP QUALIFIER (1200m) - Class 5; Set Weights; Apprentices Cannot Claim: Top Selection: 11. STREET POWER (Brett Cavanough/Ashley Morgan; 56kg & barrier 4 - Expect: $10.00 - $11.00; My Early Rating: $5.20) Smart & lightly raced 4YO who hasn't started since a dominant Highway win in mid-November, but he can fire first-up from a good trailing draw. Has a very good 300m finishing burst when getting cover, and loves rain-affected ground being by Street Boss. Well over the odds DANGERS: 2. Banju; 3. Wren's Day; 7. Anethole; 10. Mr Hussill; 15. Ezekeil My BET PLAN: STREET POWER Each Way & FIRST FOUR: 2,3,10,11/2,3,7,10,11,15/2,3,7,10,11,15/2,3,7,10,11,15 *RACE 8 @ 5.25pm CONCRETE INDUSTRY SUPPLIES - cisupplies.com.au 17 Hinkler Rd Tamworth; PH: 0467 652 579 - BENCHMARK 58 HCP (1000m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim: Top Selection: 14. TAKANAKUY (Melissa Dennett/Ben Looker 56.5kg & barrier 6 - Expect: $8.00 - $9.00; My Early Rating: $4.95) Locally-trained Outreach 3YO filly who has snuck under the early market radar here. Has been kept fresh since powering home to beat a handy CL1 field here first-up five weeks ago, and draws to take up a similar midfield position in this with enough cover. DANGERS: 10. **Talbragar; 4. *Lady Mofeed; *11. Jilloni; *13. Saivata My BET PLAN: TAKANAKUY Each Way **My BEST EARLY BETS: R3 8. TING TONG** R5 11. AARKUS** **My BEST EARLY VALUE: R8 14. TAKANAKUY** **My BEST EARLY EXOTICS: R4: **QUINELLA: 4 & 6 GOOD LUCK @NeilEvansmail TERRIFIC TAMWORTH RACING! 