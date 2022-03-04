news, latest-news,

Jake Philp choked up when asked what he liked most about being a father. "The young fella had a pretty rough start in life," he said of his three-year-old son, Kai. The question, he added, was "just a bit of a reality check". Kai was born with neutropenia, which occurs when a person has a low level of neutrophils. Neutrophils are a type of white blood cell, and they fight infection by destroying harmful bacteria and fungi (yeast) that invade the body. Read also: For the first year of Kai's life, he was "a bubble baby", Philp said. Kai had no immune system, he continued - meaning there was a trip to Tamworth Hospital or John Hunter Hospital, in Newcastle, every time his son got sick. "So it was a bit of an emotional rollercoaster," he said, adding that it "hit home" when he was asked the aforementioned question, because it made him realise "how lucky" he is. Kia was "going well now", he said. The West Tamworth captain is engaged to Kai's mum, Ellee Wallington. His daughter, Indianna, turns eight on Monday - 11 days before her dad turns 31. "Just being able to watch them grow." That's what Philp likes most about being a father; that and "coming home every day after work, or after cricket. "It just makes those hard days that little bit more bearable, and the good days are unreal: I'm surrounded by my family." Philp was born and bred in Tamworth. He's the product of a close family of four. He "just wanted the same thing: have the family and have both kids close together so they can grow up together". "Really content," he said of his state of mind, "and lucky enough to still be able to play cricket and have a family to support me" doing that. The plasterer, who operates Fix&Set, was in his debut season captaining Wests. The fifth-placed side were slated to play Old Boys in a final round clash on Saturday, and were a chance of making the finals. However, the round was abandoned on Friday due to the rain this week. What a shame. The three bottom sides - including South Tamworth and City United - would have battled for fourth spot. While any one of the top three sides - Bective East, North Tamworth and Old Boys - could have claimed the minor premiership. Now, Bective East have finished atop the table - with Norths, Old Boys and Souths rounding out the top four. Philp said captaining Wests this season had been "unreal". He added: "Obviously, I've had Dave [Mudaliar] next to me, so that's been a massive help." In the 15 years that have passed since Philp left Farrer to do a plastering apprenticeship, his body has endured a fair amount of wear and tear. "Pretty average," the right-arm quick replied when asked how his body was holding up. "I've had knee reconstructions and [other] sh*t, so it's getting harder and harder. I'm on my last legs." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

