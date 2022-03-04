South Tamworth to host Champion of Club Champions singles

news, latest-news,

The South Tamworth Bowling Club is readying for its second consecutive blockbuster event with the Zone 3 Champion of Club Champions Singles competition set for this weekend. The tournament follows on from the Champion of Club Champions Pairs event, which took place last weekend. Also read: STBC bowls coordinator and Zone 3 committee chairperson, Phil O'Reilly, said there are 17 bowlers entered, all of whom qualified after winning their club singles tournaments. Representatives from multiple Tamworth clubs will compete, along with bowlers from across the region including Inverell, Glenn Innes, Armidale, Gunnedah, and Narrabri. "It'll be a pretty good day of bowls," O'Reilly said. "We've really got the best quality competitors from each club competing for the Zone Champion of Club Champions." As the South Tamworth Bowling Club prepares to host its second high-profile bowls event in as many weeks, and set to host at least three more in the next three months, O'Reilly hopes the club's stock can continue to rise. "We do have very good quality greens, and our greenkeeper, Mick Woods, certainly keeps them to a very high standard," he said. "We hope we can continue to host bigger events because of the quality of our services." Due to the COVID-19 lockdowns across the state last last year, the 2021 bowls calendar was extended for six months to accommodate delayed events. The STBC will next host the 2021 Women's State Championship Finals, which will begin on March 30 and run for 10 days. That will be followed by the State Champion of Champions Singles Finals from June 3 to June 5, and the State Champion of Champions Pairs Finals from June 5 to June 7. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ijfQKXbsEKgSKGW5xB5NiF/706b4394-e7ad-47f8-a603-668ad9989105.jpg/r2_60_2998_1753_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg