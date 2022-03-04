news, latest-news,

After a "freak accident" mid-race turned one the biggest moments of his training career from joy to heartbreak, Cody Morgan vowed to win the $500,000 Country Championships one day. On Sunday the Tamworth trainer begins another mission to fulfill the promise he made back in 2017 after during the championship final, Pelerin was galloped on and sustained fatal injuries to his near hind leg. It is, he said, the "biggest factor for wanting to win the final over everything". "I made a plan to eventually win the race," he said. READ ALSO: Morgan owned the gelding with his parents Glenn and Mary, and reflects on that as "the worst day" he has experienced on the track. Thankfully there have been plenty of great ones since. He has twice since qualified runners for the final - Unbiased in 2019 and Ligulate in 2020- and will on Sunday saddle up what is, in his view, as good a team as he has thrown at the Hunter and North West qualifier. "I've had good horses in it before but I feel like I've got good horses across the board," he said. Anyone one of them has as good a chance. The punters seem to agree with Wren's Day as of Friday afternoon second favourite with the TAB at $4.80. Anethole is $9.50 and Ezekeil $15, Morgan scratching Edit on Friday morning, saving him for the Wild Card race at Scone in a couple of weeks. The trainer with the biggest hand in the race - he could potentially have four runners with Macleay the now second emergency - Morgan said he's not really feeling nervous. Back when he had only a handful in work he would of. But now he simply doesn't have time to. Between Armidale on Saturday, which has been transferred to Inverell, the Country Championships and other races on the day he has about 25 runners engaged. Then there's the other 20-plus horses also in work. "I've had a couple of people ring me and they've said 'you don't sound nervous at all'," Morgan said. "I'm too tired to be nervous." The 50 he now has in work is a long way from the six he had when Pelerin raced in the final, and even the 19 when Unbiased qualified. Even two years ago he only had 35. The juggling act of having multiple runners in big races is one he's accustomed to. He said you just have to treat each horse as an individual and "just do the best job you can with it". That doesn't mean it is easy. Far from it. There is a lot of things to think about like race tactics and what jockey to put on each horse. Morgan has been fortunate to secure the services of champion West Australian jockey Willie Pike and will put him on Ezekeil, who could well be the smokey of his lot. Unlike Edit, Anethole or Wren's Day, where it's been something "that's been in place for months", the race wasn't really on the gelding's radar until a few weeks ago. "Once he went to Quirindi and beat a couple of horses that were heading to Country Championship heats in other areas and beat them well I thought gee you're probably up to that level," Morgan said. Only getting a start when It's Me was scratched, he insists the three-year old isn't "making up numbers". "He's got good ability and it's not every day you get the opportunity to put someone like Willie Pike on and so I wanted to make sure I put him on one that I thought was a genuine chance," he said. "And I think he is, I really do." It should be a great heat and great day of racing. Gates open at 11am with the first race jumping at 12.55pm. The main race is at 4.45pm with the first two going on to race in next month's final.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/055190b9-5914-4fe9-8a78-4d397a17b7e0.jpg/r0_98_4123_2427_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg