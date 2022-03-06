news, latest-news,

HECKLERS aren't just welcome, they're encouraged. Tamworth born and bred comedian Sean Ticehurst is headed back to perform a show at The Press. He reckons he's been on the front cover of the Leader four times, not because he did something good - because it was his turn. "The great thing about these comedians is they're seasoned veterans, there's probably 30 years experience between us and we've had everything thrown at us," he said. "The most filthy, terrible, offensive heckles that can really dig down to the core of you and we've come out on top cheering. "We can handle anything." Mr Ticehurst started in radio at 88.9FM before working his way up to produce for Kyle and Jackie O and Merrick and Rosso. Read also: Now, he's bringing something of a ménage à trois to Tamworth - with three show offerings including Life Drawing with a Comedian, An Aussie, African and Englishman and Comedy Striptease on March 19. The three shows have something for everyone, with something a little more PG in the afternoon and turning MA15+ at night. "We were bringing all of these shows to places like Edinburgh and Perth and COVID shut all of that down - so we thought let's look local, let's look to the bush and see if these guys want to see all these great shows," Mr Ticehurst said. "We don't make a lot of money, but we do it for the love. "It's all Aussie larrikin type stuff, telling stories and real big surprises at the end." The idea is that if all goes well, they'll bring three different shows back to Tamworth every two or three months. Owner of The Press Basement Bar, Luke Fielding, said it was a no-brainer. "We actually have never done a comedy night before - you don't see them too much in Tamworth," he said. "I'm very confident they will put on a very professional show and bring joy to the patrons." Visit The Press' Facebook page for more.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAWJC77isbRCSsmqzS5A6F/caaf9b10-d926-484d-959f-35285506ef35.jpg/r1_155_2047_1311_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg