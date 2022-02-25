news, latest-news,

Central North women's 7s development squad co-coach Dale Beattie says they are looking around at other possibilities for tournaments after what was supposed to be a three-tournament program petered out to just one. After the Lake Macquarie 7s two weeks ago were cancelled, on Thursday came the announcement from the Kempsey Cannonballs that due to the weather conditions they had made the tough decision to cancel the Cresent Head 7s. Beattie had expected it but it didn't make it any less disappointing, especially after the Lake Macquarie event didn't go ahead. "We've been planning this program for so long," he said. READ ALSO: Instigated this year, the idea behind the program was to expose the players to that next level with a lot of Sydney clubs competing at the tournaments. "We were hoping to blood Tomi Gavin (Tamworth) and Lillee Sankey (Warialda) this weekend. They were going to be making their women's debuts," Beattie said. The 7s does go into hiatus for a little while now as the focus turns to the club scene, but he said there are some opportunities to go to a couple of tournaments in Queensland that they are looking into. "We'll look at some other opportunities and hopefully building towards the Country Championships 7s at the end of the year," Beattie said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/fce7ef70-04af-4b23-aa51-dfc150abc6b1.png/r4_5_1710_969_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg