As a radiation oncology nurse, Tamworth local Kate Wynne knows the challenges rural and regional cancer patients face. But it wasn't until Leukaemia hit her own family that she fully understood the barriers to accessing treatment in the country. In two weeks the mother-of-three will shave her head as part of the World's Greatest Shave in support of mum Lyn Windsor, wife of former New England MP Tony Windsor, who was recently diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia. "Before she got sick, she was a really fit, active, healthy primary school teacher and an avid gardener," Mrs Wynne said. "One minute she was fine, then she wasn't, and it just shows that Leukaemia doesn't discriminate against anyone. "There's no lifestyle changes you can make to prevent getting Leukaemia and it's the most commonly diagnosed cancer in children as well." READ ALSO: Mrs Wynne's fundraising campaign for the Leukaemia Foundation has already raised more than $16,000, but she hopes to hit the $20,000 mark. On October 13 last year, Mrs Wynne rushed her mum to hospital thinking she was having a heart attack. She was transferred to Newcastle, and within a week she received a Leukaemia diagnosis. "We were fortunate, but if you're a regional patient and you go and see your doctor you can wait up to a month to see a haematologist then have to be referred to Newcastle or Sydney to have diagnostic tests done," Mrs Wynne said. "It wasn't until Leukaemia hit our family that I really grew to understand the challenges faced by regional patients and that you can't receive any treatment for Leukaemia in a regional centre - you have to be in a metro hospital. "It was those things that alarmed me." To raise awareness, and provide funding for research to find better treatments and a cure, the dedicated daughter is "going big and going bald" on March 19. She will lose her locks at 4:30pm at the Tamworth Pirates Rugby Club, where there will be music, a fundraising barbeque, raffles and a kids hair colour booth. You can help Kate and her family reach their goal by donating through her fundraising page.

