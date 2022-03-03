subscribers-only,

Layla Bevan has danced her way into the history books of Tamworth BJP Physie Club by making the national final. It had been10 years since a Tamworth dancer reached a national final, reserved for the top 18 dancers in Australia in each age group. Layla, 7, qualified to dance at the nationals after placing first at the New England zone competition in Tamworth in January. Read also: Layla and 13 other Tamworth BJP Physie Club members travelled to the competition at Homebush in Sydney. Layla competed against 70 dancers before earning her spot in the final. It was her first performance at the nationals. Tamworth BJP Physie Club teachers Holly Bolton, Taylor and Tracy Johnston, and Tara Bartlett were impressed with their students' performances and were proud to watch the girls dance with such enjoyment. All Tamworth BJP Physie members and teachers are enjoying a well-deserved short break after an extended 2021 competition season. Classes for 2022 commence on Monday. If you would like to join Tamworth Physie Club for the 2022 season, please email tamworthphysie@hotmail.com. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

