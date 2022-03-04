news, latest-news,

The world's most prolific record-breaker and Armidale's own Anthony Kelly is back in the Guinness World Record Books. Mr Kelly has secured his 53 world record when he recently became the first person to secure 25 separate sport coaching qualifications, and he's not stopping there. "I've actually added another couple so that's where we're up to [at 27 qualifications]," Mr Kelly said on Thursday. Read also: Despite being qualified now to coach more than two dozen sports, Mr Kelly said his home base was always the New England Martial Arts Centre. "Martial arts are some of the hardest to get qualified in, some of the coaching qualifications are extremely hard to get and take a long time to achieve. "So I'm interested in other sports and seeing how other sports approach welcoming coaches. He said it was also borne of his own experiences, describing a "shocking" coach he'd played football under as a child. However, there are fringe benefits for the world's fastest catcher who is the only person to have ever caught a paint-ball as well as arrows and high-speed tennis balls. "It is borne of my own life experiences and also the necessity for me to understand human body movement - I am the fastest catcher in the world so I can use these other sports to help make me a better athlete." With some certifications taking years, it has been an ongoing quest for a number of years, spawned from a passion of record-breaking that started in the year 2000. The various certificates then tie in to his own efforts to help himself and other athletes improve in the best ways possible. "I try to pick up hints and tips from anyone to get an athlete to become more proficient as quickly and easy as possible and that's what I started down this road to do. Read More: Guinness World Record holder Anthony Kelly earns 50th world record for most chopsticks thrown in a minute Certainly I'll be going down to the Olympic Park soon to become a badminton coach and I love playing and I get my martial arts students as well to do it. "I'll be coaching some of the NSW players as well while I'm down that and I'm looking forward to seeing how they deliver their ideas." Mr Kelly said he was keen to travel soon as he enjoys the opportunities to see the world that come with being featured on a number of TV shows. Mr Kelly said he was going to his sport coaching further still and is aiming for 30 certificates now, and joked that when he started he hoped to break 21 world records and now even with over 50 there is no plans to stop. He said the record efforts were a two-way street of pushing his own limits and improving the way he provides for his students at the Martial Arts Centre, but also showing what can be done. "I've always got my mind on what is the next big record," he said. "It's not only for me to have a goal to achieve, but for everyone to see it's humanly possible." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/a0e37a8d-aae7-40d4-bba0-47341a30db6d.jpg/r0_572_3024_2281_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg