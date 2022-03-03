ESTABLISHED by Jacqui Powell, Partner Now Property is a full service real estate business specialising in sales and property management. Jacqui had been branch manager for 12 years for Nutrien/Davidson Cameron Tamworth and in real estate sales with Burke and Smyth. "The opportunity came along to purchase the Nutrien/Davidson Cameron real estate business in January 2021, so we decided to buy it to ensure our clients had a local, reliable and full service real estate agency focused on the Tamworth market," Jacqui said. Real estate is a smart fit for many women. Property management is dominated by women and female real estate agents in Tamworth hold the majority of the top sales results, Jacqui said. "Our team at Partner Now are empowered to grow a career, we don't have jobs here," she said. "If people are passionate about their own family, we find that translates to better results for clients because we are authentic and sympathetic to the real world. "Passion is the one thing all our team have in common. This common thread delivers every day for our clients and community. "Real estate has a lack of women principals, mainly due to lack of opportunity and training; our team is encouraged to train and learn constantly which ultimately turns aspiration into inspiration leading to dream fulfilment." Another benefit of having a largely female workforce is the empathy shown to clients, Jacqui said. "Partner Now Property stands out because our staff deliver the best results for our clients," she said. "Our entire team has such a wide variety of life experiences that nothing ever impedes our ability to find an appropriate solution for our clients, from fixing a blocked drain or roof leak at midnight for a tenant or curating a property sales and marketing campaign or executing the best auction events in Tamworth." The team will mark International Women's Day, today, by holding a morning tea. The day celebrates women's achievements and aims to raise awareness against bias.

Partner Now Property is a full service real estate business

