coronavirus,

Communications operator Jamie Green has sailed thousands of kilometres during the pandemic, travelling all over the world - everywhere except to see his family in Tamworth. But things are set to change for the sailor, who has been one of many with a Tamworth connection either trapped in Western Australia, or out of it, by the state's hard border. For the first time in two years, he'll see his mum and brother next Friday. READ MORE: "That's exactly what he says: 'I've been to Japan, I've been to South Korea, but I can't come to NSW'", mum Michele Porter said. "He said 'I just want to see my family, my friends', and he couldn't". He'll land home in time for his 23rd birthday - and his brother's 18th. Ms Porter said the two were very close, and it had been a hard few years with the family apart. Mr Green, who is very close with his brother Benjamin, didn't get to see him brother learn to drive. He had flight tickets home even before the Western Australia border reopened this week, but for many others an end to harsh border restrictions means a long-delayed reunion. Ben Evenis, who lives in Tamworth, had the opposite problem. He was locked out of the state for the last two years. He landed in Perth airport on Thursday afternoon, for the first time in two years. "The restrictions made it really hard to go back especially if you had to quarantine for two weeks," he said. "Financially wasn't possible just to see everyone for a couple of weeks. So very frustrating." He was greeted by a crying sister at the airport and will spend the next 10 days on a quick holiday fishing and surfing at Peaceful Bay. Ms Porter predicted her reunion with her son will be a mess of "tears, emotions, sook". "I'm going to be a mess at the airport, I know that," she said. The WA borders opened on Thursday, though premier Mark McGowan has refused to rule out again imposing a hard border in the future. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.messenger/8c22973c-81f2-4ca6-9b14-9c9a83a6ad45.jpg/r0_501_3024_2210_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg