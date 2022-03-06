news, latest-news,

A PROACTIVE group of farmers and business owners are on a mission to put the Liverpool Plains on the map. Tourism group The Plains is celebrating the success of its 2022 Liverpool Plains sunflower trail, which brought more than 3500 people to the region throughout January and February. But the new trail is just one piece of a bigger picture to create a prosperous community fuelled by agritourism. The Plains will be officially launched at an invite only event on Thursday, March 10. What started as a pilot program undertaken by Regionality, who specialise in agritourism, will now become a formal part of the Liverpool Plains. READ MORE: "There will be a short presentation on some of the work we've been doing over the last couple of years," Windy Station owner Clare Lee said. "The Plains was born out of a pilot program to help small business, but now we're launching into a more formal group to take it forward." Mrs Lee said the recent sunflower open days proved hugely successful, but the aim is for locals to experience those agritourism benefits all year round. "The sunflowers will form part of a bigger offering for tourists to come and have a look at," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

