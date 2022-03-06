news, latest-news,

Agricultural technology is advancing at an astonishing rate and to help keep our leading primary producers abreast of the very latest developments and innovations, ACM Rural Events will host a special two-day event at Tamworth on March 9-10, 2022. The AgSmart Expo is believed to be the first commercial agtech focussed event ever staged in regional Australia. Visitors will be able to see the latest developments in artificial intelligence (AI), learn about the potential of big data and the Internet of Things (IoT) technology in farming applications, and view smart farm machinery and equipment. They'll also be able to speak directly to exhibitors, ranging from the world's leading machinery manufacturers to the very newest agtech startups. As the group manager for ACM Rural Events, Kate Nugent has a wealth of experience coordinating some of Australia's biggest field days including AgQuip and FarmFest but said staging an event around agtech was hugely exciting. Read also: "Bringing and selling agri-tech products and services to country people and creating an opportunity for the ag-tech companies to show and talk with the people on the land, in a rural setting is something that this sector has really been missing," she said. Agtech is predicted to become Australia's next $100 billion industry by 2030 and Ms Nugent said creating an opportunity to explore what's on offer was hugely important. "What we know is that digital aspects of agriculture technologies can be daunting for farmers and growers - it can be difficult to know where to start," she said. "Our event also includes a schedule of live demonstrations, seminars and a panel discussion focused on the biggest innovations in agtech to give our visitors real opportunities to engage and learn." Ms Nugent said the event aimed to bring together industry, academia and governments to commercialise new agri-tech products and processes. "This event has attracted a number of national agricultural companies, agtech startups, world-class life science universities and leading industry and government organisations who are keen to enlighten and excite primary producers about key agtech trends, new machinery and equipment innovations, research and education," she said. "Australian agriculture is on the move and AgSmart will place a spotlight on ground-breaking, game changing new technology and innovation which can bring value to the farm and to our farming families - in terms of ease, productivity, response to change and profit." AgSmart is Australia's premier primary industry agri-tech and innovation exposition. It is an indoor and outdoor in-person event held at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment & Conference Centre (TRECC), Tamworth NSW. It will be staged over two days, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 -10 Visitors can buy tickets at www.agsmartexpo.com.au and simply present a smart phone with QR code at the door or printed ticket confirmation with QR code.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36FM9qHpEAtS8daVXYFgHBA/058a1b9c-0651-4160-bc6e-d9b5dc3846a5.jpg/r0_36_1249_742_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg