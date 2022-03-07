news, latest-news,

A NEW health and fitness campaign hopes to connect rural women in Tamworth and across the country through shared interests of life on the land. Statistics from the Australian Institute of Health show those living in regional, rural and remote areas are less likely to participate in regular physical activity than their metropolitan counterparts. This number increases in more remote and indigenous communities. Online program DediKate Rural aims to break down barriers and take a proactive approach towards physical and mental health of rural women. Aussie country music star Brooke McClymont is the official ambassador for the program, and said it's helped her get back on track at a time she needed it most. "I had a baby two years ago, I've just had a hip replacement and I was starting to think about getting back into my fitness but living in a remote area I can't join a gym," she said. READ ALSO: A voice for many women in the bush, McClymont and partner Adam Eckersley live on a 100 acre property 40 minutes west of Forster on the Mid North Coast. Between being a mother, running the farm and her music career, she admitted her own needs get pushed to the side. "Women always put ourselves last, it's just what we do. When I get a moment to myself, I want to just fall asleep," she said. The program includes short 20 to 30 minutes workouts at home, recipes and a supportive community of rural women to connect with. Tamworth local Bec Gracie encouraged women to become involved with the program, which she said has helped her find time for herself as a busy working mother. "I've lived in rural Australia my whole life and over the last two years I've really got into high intensity interval training, which to be completely honest has kept me sane during COVID lockdowns, running a business from home and home schooling" she said. "Being in the music industry, it's been a really, really tough few years and I was speaking to a lot of artists who have had their life and their worlds turned upside down. "We're all trying to support each other and I needed an outlet, something I did for myself." The eight-week program starts on Monday, March 21.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caitlin.reid%40fairfaxmedia.com./f1884e04-6010-4b49-8c1a-07369b502211.jpg/r0_215_4950_3012_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg