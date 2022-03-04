news, latest-news,

GUNNEDAH knows too well the devastation caused by floods, so when the opportunity arose to help their friends up north, the community rose to the challenge. Just a few months after floodwaters inundated their own community, the RSPCA Gunnedah volunteer branch are helping pets in need affected by the Lismore flood disaster. The branch has packed more than 300 kilograms of dog food, plus tins of cat food from Gordon Barry & Co, on a truck to assist dogs and cats who have been displaced by the devastating flood. Branch president Linda Taylor said the supplies will reach Lismore this week, but they won't be the last to come from Gunnedah. "Even though we thought our flood was bad, in comparison to what Lismore, Ballina and all the other towns are suffering at the moment, we were the lucky ones," she said. "There's 15 bags that are 20 kilograms each of dog food and six bags of ten kilogram cat foods, but as time goes on we will send another load." READ ALSO: The pet food will arrive to the region on a convoy of trucks, along with other donated goods for residents stranded in evacuation centres. "We're only a self funded group and we can only do so much at a time. But we just wanted to help, and in some small way I hope that we have," Ms Taylor said. "We have to rally together and help each other, that's what everything's about. "At the moment, dogs and cats are actually in an evacuation centre over in Lismore, so they're being cared for. People are just collecting animals from the streets and taking them to different points to be looked after."

