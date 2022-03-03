news, latest-news,

The pandemic won't stop the Tenterfield Bumblebees from staging their annual Premiers Challenge. The omicron variant of coronavirus saw rugby seasons cancelled last year before premiers could be crowned, but the Bees have rounded up an array of teams from four different zones to play on the day. Line-ups from the Far North Coast, New England, Central North and Darling Downs will be in action. Read also: The event raises money for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter but this year it will additionally raise funds for flood relief. The Bees' association with Far North Coast will see them raise money for clubs in the zones who have been affected by recent floods. "We will be donating to flood relief and the rugby clubs and to help their communities within their club," Bees president Jeremy Phipps said. "That way we know it is going to people who need it." Starting at 12pm, the third grade fixture will see the Bees playing against the Warwick Water Rats. There will then be a women's game between the Glen Innes Elks and Richmond Range. Second grade will see the Elks and the Inverell Highlanders collide while first grade will see the Highlanders go up against Richmond. Phipps said at this stage Richmond is still able to come across from the coastal region. Warwick, Inverell and Glen Innes have all confirmed their attendance as well. The Bees folded mid-way through last season due to a lack of numbers. Phipps said although they are facing the same numbers dilemma again this year, the charity day was always going to go ahead. "We think it is a good day of rugby and it is worthwhile," he said.

