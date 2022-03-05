community,

Breeza's revived tennis courts are a hit among the locals. Residents of the small village got together on Friday night to celebrate the community achievement, playing a spot of tennis and catching up with their neighbours. It became a truly rural affair when one of the Pursehouses used a light tower from Breeza Station to give players a clear view of their opponents. It has taken almost two years for everyone to gather for the official opening after the courts were brought back to life in April 2020 to encourage community get-togethers. The revival was driven by the Breeza Progress Association, which successfully applied for $75,5000 through Sports Australia and $10,500 in community funding, and invested $30,000 of its own to restore the dilapidated courts. The original ant bed courts had gone to wrack and ruin over time because they were high-maintenance, especially on black soil, so locals had been travelling to Spring Ridge to use its courts instead. Two field turf courts were constructed in March 2020, and fencing and light poles were also installed. The association is still seeking a grant for night lights and seating. Association member Julia Pursehouse said the Breeza Tennis Club now had 18 financial members and she'd love to see more locals join, which would help with "running costs and maintenance". The courts will be opened up once a fortnight on a Friday for social games, and in time, there might even be draws "if people are keen". "We'd like to see all locals join together and enjoy some time off work, especially farmers," Mrs Pursehouse said. "The courts are somewhere to meet and mingle that is active [and] social and low-cost to join. "Locals all very excited about the new facilities and having more young people and families involved in the community." Mrs Pursehouse said it was also good to see Gunnedah shire deputy mayor Rob Hooke at the opening so residents could share their thoughts on what could be improved in the village. "We are all wanting [council's] support to keep our community together," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/6vwjsNKWypZeVkMQsfcHaQ/4f5b6a8d-286e-42f5-b4ba-96495515d9f5.jpg/r474_0_3778_1867_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg