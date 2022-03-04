community,

The Lake Keepit Soaring Club wants to offer disabled people and women a chance to spread their wings after winning a grant to help level the playing field for new glider pilots. At the moment the club is fairly heavily dominated by able-bodied white guys. But club treasurer Andrew White believes that can all change. He was the brains behind a bid to apply for a half-a-million dollar grant to fund new toilets, and new pulley gear to help people move from a wheelchair to the pilot's seat of a glider. READ MORE: The loo is the traditional last stop before embarking on an hours-long glider flight - but there are no toilets at all within walking distance of the airstrip. That's not a fatal problem for male flyers, who can use a tree, but it is a major barrier for women and people in wheelchairs. "There's a bunch of things we can do to get people with disabilities flying," he said. "My motivation [for doing so] is that it's an excellent confidence booster [for them]. "This is just removing a barrier for them." Unlike many sports, there's relatively few limits to people in a wheelchair having a go. You can fly a two-seater glider without use of your feet, or speech, one arm, one eye, or either ears. Mr White plans to go on a blitz of the local disability community, to encourage them to get flying. "I personally plan to go to do presentations to various disability organisations and actually invite some along. I'm going to shout them the first flight just so they can spread the word," he said. "Anyone with a disability who's feeling a bit out of it, they can actually participate in something which is mostly considered a pretty challenging sport." Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said he was thrilled to see the club successful in their application for $577,271 under the Regional Sport Facility Fund. "These upgrades will remove any barrier for participation in flight and I congratulate the Soaring Club for their commitment to growing the sport of gliding," he said. "I can't wait to get out to Lake Keepit and get in the air alongside the club members!" The project to construct the new toilets and septic system, plus the pulley system, should be completed by the end of 2022, Mr White said. The build may be delayed by global shortages of construction supplies and microchips. They will also replace a 40-year-old toilet block. Paraplegics can fly two-seater gliders, with an assistant pilot. But gliders can also be modified to shift control from the feet, allowing them to fly solo. The soaring club has been running since the 70s and is one of the state's largest. It boasts members from the age of 13 to well into their 90s. It hosted the Women's World Gliding Championships in January 2020.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.messenger/b6a2cfea-dd6b-4023-a6b0-be0de9fae45b.jpg/r0_141_5260_3113_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg