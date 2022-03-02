news, latest-news,

MORE THAN 130 charges have been levelled against a man, who was one of nine people arrested as part of a months-long investigation into a drug supply. Strike Force Payphone was launched in August to investigate methylamphetamine in the Moree area. Six raids were carried out at Moree homes from dawn on Wednesday as police, strike force officers, crime teams, the dog unit, the district's target action group and the region's reinforcement squad made their moves. A 34-year-old man was arrested at a Morton Street home and taken to Moree Police Station. He is facing more than 130 drug supply allegations and will front court on Thursday, according to police. READ ALSO: A 41-year-old man will front court at a later date on a string of alleged offences after a warrant was executed at a home on Drummond Street. Police claim officers seized a bag of a white substance - believed to be methylamphetamine - as well as a slingshot, an interstate police badge, cannabis, drug paraphernalia and two mobile phones. A 70-year-old woman, as well as a 42-year-old man and 29-year-old man, each had charges levelled against them after a search at a Carnarvon Highway address allegedly revealed drugs and cash. Several other men and women were charged following separate raids across the town. New England police Superintendent Steve Laksa said the arrests were the result of an outstanding investigation by Moree detectives. "We have listened to the concerns of the community regarding the supply of prohibited drugs and have taken strong action," he said. Investigations continue and anyone with information should contact police. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/afalkenmire/df9cd494-1b06-486b-9bea-6c7316bbbdb2.PNG/r3_0_1267_714_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg