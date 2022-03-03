Who's doing what and when in our Tamworth community

community,

'The Rosetta Mission & Comets' by ESA Engineer Warwick Holmes When: Saturday, March 5 @ 6pm Where: Tamworth Astronomy & Science Centre Speaker, Warwick Holmes, Director of Space Engineering, University of Sydney, previously the European Space Agency (ESA) building 10 successful spacecraft including the Rosetta Mission to comet 67P/ChuryumovGerasimenko Comet hunter, Chris Wyatt, will be making an artificial comet, followed by viewing Comet 67P through TRAC's telescopes. Tickets $10 @ https://www.tamworthastronomy.com.au/ Tickets $10 @ https://www.tamworthastronomy.com.au/ When: from April 20 Where: Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School Join ex-NRL player Alan Tongue and volunteers for 3 days of fun, age-appropriate activities and league games for boys in years 4 to 9. Skills and coaching for footy and life, including thinking through what Jesus has done for us. Great meals, dorm accommodation and new friends for life! Cost: $140 - discounts available for those in need. https://sunsw.org.au/events/rugby-league-camp/ Contact Janelle Tongue: 0428 421 206 The Club provides one-on-one computer training for Windows, Apple, and Android operating systems and applications. We also offer online training for seniors. All students must have had their Vaccinations. The Club has a COVID-19 plan in place. Term Fees apply. Enquiries from new or current students can be made to Trish on 0447 670 234, or to the Club rooms on 6762 4352. Tamworth Toastmasters are offering the internationally recognised 'Speechcraft' short course for those wishing to improve their skills in effective communication. The course is $125 and commences on Monday, March 7. It runs for six Monday evenings from 7pm to 9.30pm at the Tamworth Services Club, ending on Monday 11 April 2022. Participants also receive six months membership to Tamworth Toastmasters free to provide even more opportunity for participants to practice the skills they learn. To register your interest or for further information on the Speechcraft course contact Annette McCaffery on 0457 594 166. Helping Flood Victims When: March 10 from 9am Where: Hallsville Uniting Church, 1266 Manilla Road Thursday 10 March - All proceeds from sales at Fab Finds, including any donations received from our customers, will be donated to those impacted by the recent floods in NSW. March Dinner Meeting When: March 8 Where: Connor's by Corey Function Room Burgmanns Lane Tamworth March dinner meeting will be held at Connors by Coreys on Tuesday 8th March from 6.30pm. Our Guest Speaker for the evening is Richard Newberry who is President of the local Guide Dogs Auxiliary and was an active member of Guide Dogs of NSW & ACT for 15 years. Cost: $30 Treasurer Elizabeth 0427 474 081 What: Monthly Luncheon When: Friday, March 11 @12.30pm Where: Club Premises,140 Marius St, Tamworth. Members and guests are invited to our March Luncheon. Guest speaker will be Heather Laurie, a Movie Wardrobe Supervisor. Come along and hear stories from behind the scenes of the production of movies. Has worked with Anthony Hopkins, Michael Caine and Nicole Kidman. Please book by March 9. Cost: $25; Phone 67 664 203. International Women's Day When: Saturday, March 12 @ 10.30am Where: West Tamworth League Club International Women's Day will be celebrated by members and guests of the thirteen VIEW clubs in the North West on Saturday 12th March from 10.30. Guest speaker is Connie Porter CEO of Port Macquarie Private Hospital. Those 2 Gals will entertain during the day. Theme is "Creating Better Futures Together" On Saturday, March 12 members of Tamworth Peel Valley Lions Club will showcase many Club activities at Fiesta La Peel in Bicentennial Park from 3pm to 8pm, as part of national Lions Awareness Day celebrations 2022. We want our community to know more about what we do, the causes we support and social events we enjoy. Come and visit our stall and talk to our members to find out why they volunteer to help people within our community. The Club's service activities are many and varied including recycling glasses, adopt-a-road, clean up Australia, community BBQs, Triathlon marshalling, youth of the year, Inland FC canteen, Carols in the Park. If you have reading glasses that you no longer use, we would be most grateful for your donations. March Walk When: Sunday, March 13 Where: Meet at yellow marquee on the Bicentennial Park side of Hopscotch at Tamworth Regional Playground We walk and talk about life's trials and tribulations taking in the picturesque riverside walk, BYO drinking water, be sunsafe and Covid-Safe. What to expect? A warm friendly welcome and a free t-shirt ... chat, laughter, meet people and free sausage sizzle after the walk. Arrive 8.45am for 9am start. Free event, find Walk n Talk for Life Tamworth on Facebook Monthly Meeting When: Thursday, March 17 @ 6pm Where: One of a Kind, 63 Denne Street, West Tamworth NSW 2340 TRRRA's next Monthly Meeting will be on Thursday, March 17 commencing at 6pm. We encourage everyone to attend our meetings, to obtain information, raise concerns and join in discussion about local government issues relating to the TRC regional area. Zoom is now available for people from outside of Tamworth. Free http://trrra.org.au/contact/ People with Parkinson's, their carers and members of the public are invited to attend a Parkinson's Information Seminar to be held at West Tamworth League Club on Wednesday, 23 March 9.30am to 2.30pm. Speakers will include Dr Stephan Duma, a consultant Neurologist, Lia Mahony, a clinical pharmacist, Kiera Minney, an exercise physiologist, Jo Lavelle, a movement disorder nurse and Rebekah Lockart, a speech pathologist. This seminar will be particularly valuable for those recently diagnosed with Parkinson's. A $20 fee to cover lunch is necessary. Bookings by 18 March are essential and can be made by contacting Christine McGee from Parkinson's NSW on 0400 881 779. For further information contact Brian Sullivan from the Tamworth Parkinson's Support Group on 0417 828 229. Rotary Club of Tamworth First Light are proud to present an evening with empowering guest speakers Jo Taranto (Good For The Hood) and Professor Veena Sahajwalla (UNSW SM@RT Centre). With a community and sustainability focus, it will prove to be an enjoyable and inspiring event held on Friday 25 March 2022 in Tamworth. A custom 3-course meal made from fresh local produce will be served to attendees at West Tamworth League Club. Entertainment during the evening will be provided by the captivating Loren Ryan Music, a country music star and Gamilaraay woman. Loren is also a Toyota Star Maker Grand Finalist who is renowned for combining her love of music and language, and for writing original songs. The event will commence at 6pm at West Tamworth League Club in the Blazes Showroom. Tickets $60 per person available at eventbrite.com/e/273989689537 Are You Looking To Do A Little Volunteer Work This Year? Recently Retired And Looking For A New Opportunity? Or New To Town And Want To Meet Some Locals and Make New Friends? Tamworth Can Assist raises money to assist cancer patients in Tamworth and District with the additional costs involved with their cancer treatment. All money raised here stays here. Members do a variety of roles including selling raffle tickets, planning events, baking, morning and afternoon teas, meeting and greeting people at fundraising events, social media work and much more. Cant get to meetings but still want to be involved? That's OK! We can email you our monthly minutes and keep you up to date with any planned events. If you see something you would like to help out with, just let us know. No pressure! You can do as little or as much as you like. If you have any questions at all, please give our wonderful contact person Robyn Fitzgerald a call on 0409 384 997. Tamworth Can Assist has no affiliation with the Cancer Council. When: Sunday June 12 Where: Gates at Rowena Shire Hall open at 5pm Entry: Over 12 and Adults $25.00 Children 5-12 $10.00 Includes BBQ dinner and supper. Members of the Northern N.S.W. Members of the Northern N.S.W. Federation of Justices of the Peace will be again in attendance at Ray Walsh House each Monday from 10AM to 1PM for the purposes of witnessing signatures, certifying documents and other JP-related matters. For further information please contact Ron Hartmann on 0407660961. John Oxley Probus Club Monthly Meeting second Tuesday of the month. Commencing 10 am at Tamworth Community Centre, cnr Darling and Peel streets. New Members welcome. For more information, contact Marion Lewis 0414 635 487. Meetings are held at the Tamworth Community Centre on the first Tuesday of each month. New members are very welcome to join this friendly club. For information contact Laurie Muldoon on 0408 481 680.

