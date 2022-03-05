news, latest-news,

A Nationals MP has called on his own government to eliminate anti-competitive restrictions on expansion of the Port of Newcastle which he says are hurting farmers. Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said dropping "ridiculous" caps on container exports from Newcastle would boost the state's grain industry and save the economy billions. The port is required by Port Commitment Deeds imposed by the state government to pay compensation to its competitors Port Kembla and Port Botany if it exports too many containers. The restriction was developed in 2013, when the smaller ports were privatised. The Newcastle port claims the restriction is blocking it from investing $2 billion in an upgrade which would create 16,000 jobs. READ MORE: Mr Marshall has thrown his support behind a weeks-long campaign by NSW Farmers and said he would lobby his own government to lift the deeds. The upgrade could cut the cost of grain rail freight by $16 to $22 per tonne, he said. "Our grain growers have a gateway to world markets on their doorstep, but unfair bureaucracy and now redundant rules are keeping the door to Port of Newcastle locked and bolted," he said. President James Jackson said Newcastle had the only port on the east coast "that can take a Panamax ship, that already has rail connections and freight handling facilities". "It's got one hand tied behind its back by a government contract," he said. "... we've got these old fashioned rules and infrastructure in place that makes it cheaper to send trucks of grain to Sydney than trains of grain to Newcastle." A spokesperson for NSW Treasury said the Federal Court had last year ruled the Port Commitment Deeds are valid, remain enforceable, "and have no unlawful effect on competition in the market for container services in NSW." "The NSW Freight and Ports Plan 2018-2023 sets out the State's policy in relation to the development of a container terminal at Newcastle," he said. "With the State now awaiting the judgement of the Federal Court of Appeal - it would be inappropriate to comment further." The NSW Farmers' campaign is backed by the Maritime Union of Australia, which represents port workers. Want more local news? Subscribe to the Leader to read it here first MUA Newcastle Branch Secretary Glen Williams said the Port of Newcastle "should be allowed to expand and diversify to meet the needs of the Hunter region and beyond, but it is strangled by anti-competitive clauses in port lease agreements that benefit the private operators of ports elsewhere in New South Wales." "This is a classic case of privatisation working to the detriment of the entire community," he said. The contracts "suppress job growth in Newcastle" but deliver "massive profits" to private port operators elsewhere, he said. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission appealed the decision by the Federal Court to throw out their challenge to the deed, two weeks ago. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

