community,

MCDONALD's team members took a step away from the fryers and into the fray to clean up the streets of Tamworth. Ahead of Clean up Australia Day on Sunday, staff members from the four local stores spent their afternoon collecting rubbish from the surrounding neighbourhood and parks on Wednesday. Restaurant owner Adrian Sippel said as a local business owner he felt it was important to do the right thing by the community. "We care about supporting our community and keeping waste out of our beautiful outdoor spaces," Mr Sippel said. READ ALSO: Cigarette butts had been the common source of waste in previous times but Mr Sippel said he was anticipating the team would pick up a lot of disposable face masks this year. On the day-to-day, the restaurants have litter patrol teams that go out daily to ensure there's no rubbish left on the streets. Mr Sippel said while he believed Tamworth does a "really great job" at putting their rubbish in the bin, he encouraged people and businesses to stop and think about their waste. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/944da6dd-7d7f-431a-aa60-613b6d57f68c.jpg/r0_285_5299_3279_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg